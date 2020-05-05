Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara announces leave without pay for up to 4 days per month in May, June for senior employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:15 IST
Vistara announces leave without pay for up to 4 days per month in May, June for senior employees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Tuesday announced that senior employees will have to go on compulsory leave without pay for up to four days a month in May and June as a measure to conserve the airline's cash flow amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Vistara had sent the same set of senior employees on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to six days in April. The compulsory LWP will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades. The remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crew and ground handling services will be unaffected. The CEO, in an email to employees on Tuesday, also stated that for May and June, the monthly base flying allowance for pilots has been reduced to 20 hours per month.

Earlier, the base flying allowance was given to pilots for 70 hours per month. However, the reduction in base flying allowance, which is a fixed component in the salary, will not be applicable to trainee first officers.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The aviation sector has been hit hard as all commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. "We will continue with the difficult decision to reduce staff costs to preserve jobs," Thng said in an email to employees that have been accessed by PTI. "For the month of May and June 2020, we will continue with compulsory no-pay leave (CNPL) for all staff, except for pilots and staff in Level 1A and 1B, as follows: Staff in Level 4 and 5 to go on 4 days CNPL per month; Staff in Level 2 and 3 to go on 3 days CNPL per month; Staff in Level 1C to go on 1 day CNPL per month," Thng said.

Later during the day, Vistara spokesperson said the latest extension of the lockdown to May 17 has prolonged the period of "no-revenues" as well. "Vistara is making every effort to save jobs of more than 4,000 of its people while conserving cash and pursuing to reduce operational expenditures, which includes staff costs," the spokesperson added.

Other airlines in India have taken similar measures to conserve cash amid the pandemic. GoAir has sent the majority of its employees on leave without pay. Air India has cut the salaries of employees by 10 percent. SpiceJet has cut the salaries of all employees by 10-30 percent. AirAsia India has cut the salaries of its senior employees by up to 20 percent. However, IndiGo on April 23 decided to roll back the pay cuts, which were announced earlier for senior staff members, for the month of April in deference to the "government's wishes".

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,583; cases climb to 46,711 in country: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The ...

Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1850 hours DEL50 BIZ-PETROL-2NDLD PRICE HIKE Delhi govt VAT hike Petrol price up Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel Rs 7.10 New Delhi Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tue...

Maha: Four missing COVID-19 patients booked in Nanded

A case was registered against four COVID-19 patients, who went missing at Nanded district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The police have launched a manhunt for four persons, who were among 20 pilgrims from the Langar Sahib, part of...

Yemen's Houthis report first coronavirus case, a death in Sanaa hotel

Authorities in Houthi-held north Yemen confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, while the government in the south of the war-torn nation reported nine new infections.One of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020