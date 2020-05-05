Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vehicle registrations decline sharply by 70 pc in April: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:48 IST
Vehicle registrations decline sharply by 70 pc in April: Report

Vehicle registrations across segments declined by 70 per cent in April over the year-ago period as most of the businesses remain shut during the month amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a report said on Tuesday. Wholesale volumes were lower than registrations as dealers have been focusing on clearing existing inventories, and original equipment makers (OEMs) are yet to ramp-up operations, Emkay Global Financial Services said in its report on the auto industry.

Vehicle registrations in April stood meagre at around 21,000 units for the passenger vehicles (PV) and 19,000 units for commercial vehicles (CVs). Besides, 3.14 lakh units for two-wheelers and 10,000 units of three-wheelers were also registered during the month, the report said, quoting from the government's Vahan database. The number of tractors that got registered in April stood at 5,000 units, it said.

Passenger and commercial vehicle makers, two- and three-wheelers and OEMs clocked zero sales volumes in the domestic market during the month, it said adding in comparison, tractor OEMs such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts registered domestic volumes of 4,716 units and 613 units, respectively, it said. These volumes were lower by 83 per cent and 88 per cent on year-on-year-basis, as dealers recommenced registration from April 20 onwards, the report said.

However, dispatches to overseas markets have been higher than that in the domestic market for most segments, due to pending order-book and re-commencement of major ports in Mumbai, Chennai and Mundra, it said adding that the OEMs and ancillaries have received permissions and are working toward commencement of operations at most of their plants. But, the ramp-up of plant operations for OEMs would depend on supplies from ancillaries and labour availability as dealers are gradually re-commencing operations in green and orange zones, post obtaining permissions from local authorities, Emkay Global said in the report. In Red zones, most dealers expect to commence operations from May 18, it added.

The auto sector has endured tough times over the past six quarters due to a cyclical downturn across segments. Near-term volume performance is expected to remain under pressure, but we expect a rebound in the second half of FY2021, led by a low base, pent-up demand and better rural sentiment, the report stated..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's coronavirus death toll highest in Europe as it crosses 32,000

The deaths in the UK from coronavirus on Tuesday rose to 32,375, making it the worst-hit country in Europe from the pandemic. The latest Office for National Statistics ONS data takes the UKs figure past the 29,079 in Italy so far with the ...

Cong demands rollback in diesel, petrol prices in Delhi

The Congress Tuesday condemned the decision to raise taxes on diesel and petrol in Delhi and demanded their immediate rollback, saying higher fuel prices will adversely impact the supply chain, the agriculture sector and farmers. The Congre...

MP: Former dacoit Mohar Singh dies at 92

Former dreaded dacoit Mohar Singh died following prolonged illness in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district on Tuesday, family sources said. Mohar was 92 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter, his nephew Indrabhan Singh said.In 1960s, the...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,583; cases climb to 46,711 in country: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020