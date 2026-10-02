Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches 'Special Campaign 6.0' 

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday attended the inaugural event for the implementation phase of 'Special Campaign 6.0', launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). Speaking to reporters, Jitendra Singh highlighted the scale of this campaign across the nation.

"This campaign is also underway at science institutions across the country—whether they belong to the Earth Sciences sector, CSIR, or DST. The campaign has launched today in over 100 institutions nationwide. And, as previously mentioned, we deposited Rs 5,500 crore into the government exchequer last year; electronic scrap was a major contributor to that amount," he said. According to a release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Implementation Phase of Special Campaign 6.0 will run from October 2 to 31, following the preparatory phase undertaken by Ministries and Departments during September.

The campaign focuses on Swachhata, reduction of pendency, review and weeding of records, efficient utilisation of office space, scientific disposal of e-waste and redundant material, and improved record management across Government offices. The campaign is being implemented as a whole-of-government effort, with institutional goals across Ministries and Departments. Jitendra Singh began the day by participating in the launch activities of Special Campaign 6.0 at the venue designated by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). He participated in Shramdaan, plantation under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, and the symbolic commencement of weeding out old records, besides honoring Safai Mitras by distributing safety kits and sweets.

Swachhata has evolved from an appeal for cleanliness into a sustained culture of good governance, efficient utilisation of public resources, reduction of pendency and responsible management of waste, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (ANI)