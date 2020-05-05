COVID-19: Salarpuria Sattva Group donates Rs 1 cr to PM-CARES Fund

Realty firm Salarpuria Sattva Group has donated Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund and is providing meals to 1,500 migrant workers daily to support the fight against coronavirus disease. "The group has donated Rs 1 crore towards the PM-CARES fund and simultaneously has contributed Rs 1.25 crore to the CM relief fund of Karnataka and Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation," the company said in a statement. The Bengaluru-based group has also provided Rs 21 lakh to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra and Rs 5 lakh to Agarwal Samaj to feed the poor and needy during this unprecedented time. The company is also providing 1,500 meals daily for migrant workers, the statement said. Bijay Agarwal, MD, Salarpuria Sattva Group said, “It has been challenging times for the entire country. It is important that we come together and help those in need. As a responsible entity, we at Salarpuria Sattva Group pledge to help the marginalized sections and provide them with food till the situation demands." Salarpuria Sattva is a leading commercial real estate developer in South India. It has built many IT parks in partnership with global investment firm Blackstone

Last year, Blackstone and Salarpuria Sattva bought Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru from Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore.