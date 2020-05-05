Left Menu
India working on aggressive strategy to attract FDI: Prabhu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:16 IST
New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) India's Sherpa for G20 and G7 groups Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said the government is working on an aggressive strategy to attract FDI into India in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. Prabhu in a virtual interaction with members of the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) recognized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it would bring to global business and trade practices, while outlining eight key areas of enhanced cooperation between India and Canada going forward, according to a statement.

He specifically listed out high-tech, financial services, capital investment, healthcare, manufacturing, environment, logistics and trade promotion as those that would see a major uptick between the two countries, the ICBC said in the statement. Prabhu also pointed out that the Prime Minister has constituted a task force headed by the finance minister which is looking specifically into this and he is sure it will be communicated to the right people soon.

