JK Govt proposes to set up 2 mega agro processing zones

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday proposes to setup two mega agro processing zones with the intent of promoting farming activities and providing benefits to farmers in the twin provinces of the union territory. Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss setting up of two mega agro processing zones and review the status of food parks at Kashmir and Jammu divisions, an official spokesman  said.

The meeting discussed the issues to explore all possibilities for early setting up of agro processing zones and food parks in the twin divisions with the intent of promoting farming activities and providing benefits to farmers, the spokesman said. The patches of land are available for setting up of Agro Processing Zones in Jammu, he said.

Officials said about 351 kanal land at Gho Manhasa Jammu and 3791 kanal land at Maand Tikkri, Udhampur besides 3074 kanal land at Serikalan, Khurd, Dhammi and Nagrota were available. The director industries, Kashmir, also informed that about 200 kanal  land at Banderpora, Budgam and 582 kanal land at Pehlipora, Laar Gerderbal has been identified for the setting up of these zones, the spokesman said. It was decided that at Banderpora, Budgam the priority will be given to Agro Processing industry based on flowers and fast perishable agro and horticulture based products.

The meeting decided that the first Agro Processing Zone will be established on 351 kanal land at Gho Manhasa Jammu and 1000 kanal land would be reserved at Dhami, Nagrota for establishing the second Agro Processing Zone in Jammu Province, the spokesman said. The meeting further decided that the Directors Industries Jammu and Kashmir will take urgent steps to notify the above mentioned lands as Industrial Estate, reserved for Agro Processing Industries and Director Industries Jammu and Kashmir will commence the fencing and developmental work on the same through J&K SIDCO.

