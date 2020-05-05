Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi pushes new virus aid deal as GOP resists big spending

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:36 IST
Pelosi pushes new virus aid deal as GOP resists big spending

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed ahead Tuesday with the next coronavirus aid, a sweeping USD 800 billion-plus package that is expected to be unveiled soon even as the House stays closed while the Senate reopens in the pandemic. Key to any plan to reopen the economy, Democrats say, is robust testing. They are also expected to propose another round of direct cash aid for anxious Americans, funds for states to prevent layoffs and more money to shore up businesses in the stay-home economy.

“We still don't have a national testing strategy that is adequate," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday. He called it embarrassing. "It's life and death." The contours of the next package are taking shape despite Republican resistance to more outlays and a deepening debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation. President Donald Trump is encouraging states to reopen and Republicans hope the gradual comeback will kick-start the economy, reducing the pressure for more pricey aid.

"Now it's time to go back to work,” Trump said Tuesday at the White House. Under strict social distancing guidelines, the Senate reconvened Monday for the first time since March, while the House is staying away due to the health risks as the conflicted Congress reflects an uneasy nation. The Washington area remains a virus hot spot under stay-home rules.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber defending his decision to focus the agenda on confirming Trump's nominees rather than the virus outbreak. On Tuesday, McConnell insisted that any new aid package must include liability protections for the hospitals, health care providers and businesses that are operating and reopening in the pandemic.

But the Republican leader also signaled an interest in beefed up virus testing strategies as central to the nation's ability to take steps “back toward normalcy.” “Testing, tracking, treatments,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “Our task ahead will be to keep seeking thoughtful solutions.” By reconvening this week, Senate Republicans are trying to set the terms of debate, frustrated that Pelosi was able to fill up earlier aid bills with Democratic priorities. They're reluctant to unleash federal funds beyond the nearly $3 trillion Congress already approved in virus relief and hope Trump's push to re-open will reduce the need for more aid. For more than five weeks, the COVID-19 crisis has all but closed Congress, a longer absence than during the 1918 Spanish flu.

Senators returned to a changed place with new guidelines, including the recommendation that senators wear masks — blue face coverings were available for free, and being worn by staff. They were also told to keep their distance and leave most staff at home. Public access is limited, including at public hearings. The Capitol itself remains closed to visitors and tours..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

India in touch with Pak over implementation of ICJ verdict on Jadhav case: Sources

India is in touch with Pakistan in ensuring implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said on Tuesday. Jadhav, a retired Indian N...

Maha to play intra-state buses to ferry stranded people

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to ply about 10,000 buses to ferry stranded people from one district to another within the state amidst the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. After the announcement of lockdown was made on M...

Repatriation of Indian nationals from UAE to start from May 7, first to Kerala

The first two special flights that will operate from Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic will begin with applicants from Kerala, who formed the majority of the expatriates who have registered to ...

Ravens reach one-year deal with LB McPhee

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Ravens.McPhee, 31, recorded 19 tackles and three sacks during the first seven games of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020