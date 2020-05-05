Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans Finalysis Credit, 13 others for defrauding public shareholders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:45 IST
Sebi bans Finalysis Credit, 13 others for defrauding public shareholders

Regulator Sebi on Tuesday barred Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Co. Ltd and 13 individuals from capital markets for up to five years for defrauding public shareholders by issuing forged consolidated share certificates. Further, the individuals have been restrained from holding any position as director or key managerial personnel in any listed company or any registered intermediary for up to five years, Sebi said in an order.

Besides, four of these individuals have been asked to disgorge illegal gains made by them. The regulator conducted an investigation in the matter in November 2014, and found that these entities had devised a scheme to defraud original public shareholders by issuing forged consolidated share certificates in 2012.

Thereafter, they fraudulently sold forged consolidated share certificates to purchasers brought by one of the entities, making the original public shareholders believe that the shares transferred to them were original, though they were not so, it added. Accordingly, the regulator has imposed a five year market ban on Finalysis and five individuals -- Dilip Shah, his son Jiger Shah; Bipin Divecha, Sharad Ghadi and Sham Gandhi.

In addition, the regulator has restrained eight persons -- Mohammad Rafi, Roma Khan, Mohd Salim Khan, Amir Hamza Hakim Khan, Abdul Hakim Khan, Abdul Zameer Hakim Khan, Talat Wahadatali and Mohamad Rehana Khan -- from the market for three years. Further, Dilip Shah has been asked to disgorge Rs 3.9 crore, while Jiger Shah has been asked to disgorge Rs 66.42 lakh.

Sebi asked Gandhi to disgorge Rs 45.55 lakh and the disgorgement amount for Divecha is Rs 9.45 lakh. The probe found that Shahs and Gandhi, even though had limited number of shares, with the aid and abetment of other entities fraudulently undertook sale of shares held by public shareholders, without the knowledge or consent of those public shareholders.

The underlying motive included liquidation of Finalysis shares held by these entities themselves. Sebi, in its 86-page order, said that two Shahs and Gandhi got in touch with Vinayak Sarkhot, the compliance officer and director of Finalysis, to get the company relisted on BSE and to sell 93 per cent of shares, which were held by public shareholders.

Consequent to the same, Divecha was brought in for getting buyers who would buy the 93 per cent shares. This scheme is clearly evident from a collective reading of the emails exchanged and from the draft MoU circulated amongst the entities, where Shahs, Gandhi, Sarkhot and Gadhi have been shown as the sellers and Divecha as the buyer for sale of 93 per cent shares held by public shareholders.

Further to the scheme, the share certificates held by genuine public shareholders were counterfeited or forged without authorisation by these entities to make illegal gains. "The counterfeiting/forgery/consolidation without authorisation of the shares emerge from the facts that the Company was not following any norm for processing of transfer requests; a common witness was used to witness the transfer deeds; the Noticees namely Jiger Shah, Dilip Shah, Sham Gandhi, Vinayak Sarkhot and Bipin Divecha, and not the transferors mentioned in the transfer deeds were seen to be taking decisions with respect to the sale of the shares; the said Noticees determined the price for the sale of the shares, which was lower than the then market price," Sebi said.

It, further, said that sale consideration for the sale of the shares explicitly moved to these entities and not to the transferors or original shareholder. Sebi said that the company's the then managing director Sajjad Pavne, even though may not have been involved in counterfeiting or forgery of share certificates, allowed the transfer of shares to eight entities with the knowledge that there were complaints filed from original shareholders.

The regulator has not imposed any restrictions on two important links to the matter, Pavne and Sarkhot, as they have passed away. "The acts of the directors and promoters culminated in the share certificates of public shareholders being forged/counterfeited/consolidated without authorization and transferred unauthorizedly to certain persons other than the original shareholders, thereby making the company liable," Sebi said.

By indulging in such activities, the entities violated the provision of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practice) norms, it added..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

India in touch with Pak over implementation of ICJ verdict on Jadhav case: Sources

India is in touch with Pakistan in ensuring implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said on Tuesday. Jadhav, a retired Indian N...

Maha to play intra-state buses to ferry stranded people

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to ply about 10,000 buses to ferry stranded people from one district to another within the state amidst the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. After the announcement of lockdown was made on M...

Repatriation of Indian nationals from UAE to start from May 7, first to Kerala

The first two special flights that will operate from Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic will begin with applicants from Kerala, who formed the majority of the expatriates who have registered to ...

Ravens reach one-year deal with LB McPhee

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Ravens.McPhee, 31, recorded 19 tackles and three sacks during the first seven games of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020