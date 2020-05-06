Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks gain as investors eye fresh stimulus

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:26 IST
China stocks gain as investors eye fresh stimulus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China shares reversed early losses to gain strength on Wednesday, as investors await follow-up supportive policies ahead of the annual parliament meeting to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.08% at 2,862.50 points, after opening more than 1% lower on renewed trade tensions with Washington.

** Stocks are rebounding since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now watching efforts by a number of countries trying to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.01%, with its financial sector sub-index dropping 1.43%, the consumer staples sector was up 0.91%, the real estate index down 2.29% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.98%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.63% to 9,759.32, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.66% at 24,026.31. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.74% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index traded 1.07% higher.

** The fresh trade tensions between Washington and Beijing over the holiday period had marginal effect on A-share sentiment, as investors assume no immediate measures will be taken amid ongoing epidemic and economic growth pressures in the United States, said Zhang Gang, analyst with China Central Securities. ** Domestic investors are also waiting for more stimulus measures to materialize ahead of the annual parliament meeting, which is scheduled for the end of the month, Zhang added.

** Shares in China's major infrastructure firms rally as Beijing unveils plans to launch property investment trusts to spur infrastructure investment. ** China announced plans last Thursday to create a public market for real estate investment trusts (REITs), aiming to channel personal savings and private capital into infrastructure projects without overstretching already debt-laden local governments. ** As of May 5, China reported two new coronavirus cases and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed on Wednesday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.19%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0893 per U.S. dollar, 0.37% weaker than the previous close of 7.0629.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

The Supreme Courts third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would ...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Post-pandemic workspace makeoverAs lockdowns are gradually lifted and people anticipate returning to offices, many wonder what the post-pandemic workspace will look like. Occupatio...

AstraZeneca's diabetes drug gets FDA nod to treat heart failure

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plcs drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.The approval by the FDA was based on ...

American companies lay off thousands of workers while continuing to reward shareholders during pandemic

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has squeezed them, multi-national companies in America are laying off workers while paying cash dividends to their shareholders. Thus making the workers bear the brunt of the sacrifices while the shar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020