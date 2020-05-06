China stocks gain as investors eye fresh stimulus

China stocks gain as investors eye fresh stimulusReuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:26 IST
China shares reversed early losses to gain strength on Wednesday, as investors await follow-up supportive policies ahead of the annual parliament meeting to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.08% at 2,862.50 points, after opening more than 1% lower on renewed trade tensions with Washington.
** Stocks are rebounding since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now watching efforts by a number of countries trying to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.01%, with its financial sector sub-index dropping 1.43%, the consumer staples sector was up 0.91%, the real estate index down 2.29% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.98%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.63% to 9,759.32, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.66% at 24,026.31. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.74% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index traded 1.07% higher.
** The fresh trade tensions between Washington and Beijing over the holiday period had marginal effect on A-share sentiment, as investors assume no immediate measures will be taken amid ongoing epidemic and economic growth pressures in the United States, said Zhang Gang, analyst with China Central Securities. ** Domestic investors are also waiting for more stimulus measures to materialize ahead of the annual parliament meeting, which is scheduled for the end of the month, Zhang added.
** Shares in China's major infrastructure firms rally as Beijing unveils plans to launch property investment trusts to spur infrastructure investment. ** China announced plans last Thursday to create a public market for real estate investment trusts (REITs), aiming to channel personal savings and private capital into infrastructure projects without overstretching already debt-laden local governments. ** As of May 5, China reported two new coronavirus cases and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed on Wednesday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.19%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0893 per U.S. dollar, 0.37% weaker than the previous close of 7.0629.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Washington
- United States
- Hong Kong
- Beijing
- MSCI
ALSO READ
China reports 11 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 20, 4 imported
China hoarded PPE, selling it at high rates: White House official
Northwest China sees return of coronavirus cases
China, HK stocks fall as investors shun riskier assets on oil plunge
Two U.S. warships in South China Sea amid China-Malaysia standoff