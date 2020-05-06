Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spl train carrying 1200 migrant workers leaves from Panvel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:43 IST
Spl train carrying 1200 migrant workers leaves from Panvel

A Shramik Special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers left from neighbouring Navi Mumbai for Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Central Railway said. The train left from Panvel station of Navi Mumbai at 12.45 am, carrying passengers "registered and nominated by the state government", the Central Railway (CR) informed on its Twitter handle.

Nearly 1,200 migrants boarded the 24-coach special train while maintaining the physical distancing norms, a CR spokesperson said. On Tuesday night, the Central Railway operated two Shramik Special trains from Kalyan junction in neighbouring Thane district.

One of them, carrying nearly 1,200 migrants, left for Darbhanga in Bihar at 8.37 pm. The other train, carrying nearly 930 migrants, left for Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh around 11 pm, railway officials earlier said.

Since May 2, the Central Railway has so far operated five Shramik Special trains from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Panvel stations for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. PTI KK GK GK

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

The Supreme Courts third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would ...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Post-pandemic workspace makeoverAs lockdowns are gradually lifted and people anticipate returning to offices, many wonder what the post-pandemic workspace will look like. Occupatio...

AstraZeneca's diabetes drug gets FDA nod to treat heart failure

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plcs drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.The approval by the FDA was based on ...

American companies lay off thousands of workers while continuing to reward shareholders during pandemic

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has squeezed them, multi-national companies in America are laying off workers while paying cash dividends to their shareholders. Thus making the workers bear the brunt of the sacrifices while the shar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020