Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown pulls India's service sector activity to standstill in Apr; PMI hits record low

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:37 IST
Lockdown pulls India's service sector activity to standstill in Apr; PMI hits record low

India's service sector activity plummeted to a historic low in April, as strict restrictions on the movement of citizens and business shutdowns led the sector to a complete standstill, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index stood at 5.4 in April, an extreme decline from 49.3 in March, and indicative of the most severe contraction in services output since records began in December 2005.

As per the IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction. According to panellists, activity fell severely as a result of the nationwide lockdown, leading businesses to shut down their operations as demand collapsed.

"The extreme slide in the headline index, which fell by over 40 points, shows us that the strict lockdown measures have led to the sector essentially grinding to a complete standstill," said Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit. Meanwhile, the Composite PMI Output Index, which measures combined services and manufacturing output, sank to 7.2 in April from 50.6 in March, signalling the worst contraction in economic activity since data collection began in late-2005, Hayes said.

Moreover, international sales fell across the entire survey panel in April, as signalled by the respective index falling to 0.0. According to firms, measures to stem the spread of the virus overseas had caused demand to fall across all key export markets. "Historical comparisons with gross domestic product (GDP) data suggest that India's economy contracted at an annual rate of 15 per cent in April.

"It is clear that the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has so far been deep and far-reaching in India, but the hope is that the economy has endured the worst and things will begin to improve as lockdown measures are gradually lifted," Hayes said. On employment, the survey said owing to lower business requirements, some services companies reduced employment at the start of the second quarter.

"While the rate of job shedding was a survey record, approximately 90 per cent of respondents reported unchanged workforce numbers," the survey noted. On the prices front, the survey said input and output prices fell when compared to March, although respective rates of deflation were stronger at manufacturers than service providers.

Going ahead, the latest survey data signalled a further erosion of business confidence in April. Expectations towards future output slumped for a second successive month to their weakest since December 2015, the survey noted. The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infections began of March 25. The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 49,391 in the country on Wednesday, and the death toll rose to 1,694, according to the Health Ministry..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No personal info of any user has been proven to be at risk; no data or security breach: Aarogya Setu app team

The Aarogya Setu app team on Wednesday assured that no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk and there has been no data or security breach. The statement came after claims regarding data security issues were made by...

Online supermarket Ocado's revenue soars 40% in lockdown Britain

British online supermarket and technology company Ocado said on Wednesday retail revenue soared 40.4 year-on-year in its second quarter so far as shoppers in coronavirus lockdown sought deliveries to avoid venturing out. That growth compare...

FIR against unidentified youth for threatening Kalyan Singh

The cybercrime wing of the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against an unidentified person who in a video message on WhatsApp had threatened former state chief minister Kalyan Singh. BJP legislator from Chharra Ravendra Pal Singh ...

Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

The Supreme Courts third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020