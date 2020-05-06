Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shramik Trains: 115 run so far, over one lakh migrants ferried

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:42 IST
Shramik Trains: 115 run so far, over one lakh migrants ferried

The Railways on Wednesday said it has run 115 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over one lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Of the 42 trains which have been planned for Wednesday, the railways has already run 22 of them. Twenty more trains are scheduled to run by tonight, it said.

Till Tuesday night, the national transporter had run 88 trains for the migrant workers who were stranded at their workplaces due to the coronavirus lockdown and wishing to go back to their homes. Each special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. But the national transporter is allowing only 54 persons in a coach to maintain social distancing norms by not allotting the middle berth to any passenger.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday had cancelled 10 trains from the state which were planned over the next five days. However, it said three trains would depart from Bengaluru for Bihar as planned. While the Railways has officially not stated how much it has spent so far on these services, which the government says has been shared on an 85:15 ratio with states, officials indicated that the national transporter has spent around Rs 80 lakh per service.

As on Tuesday morning, Gujarat was the originating station for around 35 of these trains, followed by Kerala with 13. Among the receiving states, Bihar has accepted 13 trains, with 11 more currently on journey and six more planned, the data accessed by PTI shows.

Uttar Pradesh has received 10 such trains and five more are on their way and 12 more planned, as per the data. The West Bengal government has, however, given clearance to only two trains -- one each from Rajasthan and Kerala -- and they are on their journeys to the state.

Jharkhand has accepted four trains, while five are on their way to the state. Two more Shramik Special trains have been planned. Odisha has received seven trains and five are on their way to the state, with one more planned, the data shows.

Earlier, the railways drew flak from opposition parties for making these services chargeable. In its guidelines, the railways has said the trains will ply only if they have 90 per cent occupancy and the "states should collect the ticket fare".

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rural India propels India's digital revolution; registers internet growth at 45 per cent, while urban India is maturing at 11 per cent growth, reveals Kantar's ICUBE report

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 6 ANIBusinessWire India Kantar, the worlds leading data, insights and consulting company released its ICUBE 2019 report on digital adoption and usage trends in India. The annual tracking study considered to be t...

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Vineet Nanda as director of new projects

India Sothebys International Realty on Wednesday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as director - new projects.&#160; Nanda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience. Earlier he was with Omaxe, Central Park and M3M....

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 pc to Rs 96.93 cr

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 63.57 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 96.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 266.09 crore for the corre...

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported - TV

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Irans western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was at a depth of 7 km 4.4 miles, state TV said, and took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020