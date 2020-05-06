Left Menu
Dr Reddy's launches generic hemophilia injection in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:33 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched generic Desmopressin Acetate injection indicated for treatment of hemophilia, in the US. The company has launched Desmopressin Acetate injection USP, 4 mcg/mL single-dose ampules in the US market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

According to IQVIA health data, the desmopressin acetate injection USP brand and generic market had US sales of approximately USD 20.9 million MAT for the 12 months ended March 2020, it added. "The launch of desmopressin injection demonstrates a strong, growing collaboration with SunGen Pharma. We look forward to future opportunities with this company," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

The product is indicated for patients with hemophilia A with factor VIII coagulant activity levels greater than 5 per cent. "We are pleased to be working with Dr Reddy's for this launch. The launch of desmopressin demonstrates our strong development capabilities. We look forward to collaborating further to bring specialty pharmaceutical drugs to the markets around the world,"  SunGen Co-CEO Isaac Liu said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 3,827.90 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.19 per cent from the previous close..

