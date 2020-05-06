Mercedes-Benz India restarts production at Chakan plant in Pune

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said it has resumed production at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. The production has commenced in a graded manner following directives from the government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations, the company said in a statement.

The company will plan a gradual ramp-up in coming weeks depending completely on the evolving current situation, which is being monitored closely by the leadership team, Mercedes-Benz India added. "The production has begun with only the essential staff at the production facility, adhering to all the required social distancing protocols, and mandated safety and sanitization measures implemented," it said.

Mercedes-Benz India further said it has taken all the necessary precautions while restarting operations. Those employees whose work deliverables do not require them to be present at work, will continue to work from home, it said.

The company said its select dealers across different regions have also started operations as per government guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities. The dealerships are implementing business restart protocols for maintaining a safe, secure and highly sanitized environment at showrooms and also while interacting with customers, visitors and suppliers, it said.