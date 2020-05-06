Royal Enfield resumes operations at Oragadam unit with minimal staff

Chennai, May 6 (PTI): Iconic bike manufacturer Royal Enfield,part of Eicher Motors, resumed operations on Wednesday at its Oragadam manufacturing unit after remaining shut for more than a month due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. The company has manufacturing facilities at Oragadam, Thiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal near Chennai.

"Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift", the company said in a BSE filing. The company said those employees and shop-floor staff residing near the facilities would be 'aligned' to work in the respective units to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation.

At the other two facilities -- Thiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal -- operations would resume in a phased manner, the company said. "There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation", it said.

The company, however clarified that corporate offices in the city, Gurugram and the UK Technical Centre would remain closed and employees would continue to work from home 'as of now'. Royal Enfield's dealerships have begun partial operations, the ocmpany said, adding that around 300 of them were expected to be operational by mid May, adhering to all safety norms.

"The company would offer facilities like home test rides to follow preventive safety measures", it said, adding that appropriate steps would be taken as per regulatory and administrative guidance. Royal Enfield had suspended production at its facilities on March 23 in line with Government directives of lock-down to contain the spread of COVID-19.