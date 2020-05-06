TVS Motor resumes manufacturing ops in India

Two and three wheeler maker, TVS, Motor part of the TVS Group, on Wednesday announced the commencement of operations in all its facilities across the country. In a statement, the company said work-from-home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective state government guidelines on the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"TVS Motor Company has commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh", it said. The company said a 'comprehensive manual' has been designed for employees to ensure they follow necessary safety guidelines to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

"At all its manufacturing facilities, the company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene," it said..