TVS Motor resumes manufacturing ops in India

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:11 IST
Two and three wheeler maker, TVS, Motor part of the TVS Group, on Wednesday announced the commencement of operations in all its facilities across the country. In a statement, the company said work-from-home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective state government guidelines on the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"TVS Motor Company has commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh", it said. The company said a 'comprehensive manual' has been designed for employees to ensure they follow necessary safety guidelines to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

"At all its manufacturing facilities, the company has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene," it said..

