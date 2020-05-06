Left Menu
Hero Electronix launches AI-based solution for safety compliance amid COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:47 IST
Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company, has introduced AI-based solution for its Qubo smart camera that will trigger an alert in case people in the area of surveillance are not wearing masks or not practising social distancing. Last year, Hero Electronix had forayed into the consumer technology market with the launch of 'Qubo' connected smart devices.

"With COVID-19 disrupting the way business is conducted and people interacting with others, safe and sanitised environments in strict compliance with WHO/ICMR guidelines is critical for businesses and households to mitigate the health crisis," a statement said. COVID Guard is an AI-based solution that has been developed by the R&D team at Qubo, it added.

"This technology will initially be available Qubo's secure camera platforms to detect and alert non-compliance. For the enterprise market, Qubo will work with Zenatix (enterprise IoT solutions firm) as its go-to-market partner," the statement said. The company said Qubo's Q-eye AI platform can accurately identify and detect if an employee is wearing a mask or not or practising social distancing. On detecting the absence of a mask or social distancing, the camera can inform the manager via the companion app along with the video/image of the incident.

The in-built speakers will also sound off a warning message to the employee asking him/her to wear a mask, it added. While this solution can help small kirana store owners to ensure health and safety compliance at the outlets without being physically present at the store, members of households can get alert if visitors like delivery boys are not complying with health protocols.

"This precautionary measure can reduce the risk of exposure and safeguard the health of the family members. Using the two-way talk function on the Qubo cameras, individuals can also interact with visitors in a contactless manner," the statement said. Hero Electronix CEO Nikhil Rajpal said with the changing scenario for businesses, ensuring business continuity while also implementing health and safety compliances will be a challenge most businesses aren't prepared for.

"Despite the challenges due to lockdown, COVID Guard features were developed in house by the team working remotely to help businesses to gradually head back to normalcy," he added. Social distancing and wearing masks is the new normal, and with COVID-Guard the company is leveraging its expertise in developing AI-based solutions to solve a major real-world problem which has become a public health crisis, he said.

