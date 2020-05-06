Left Menu
Germany's bond yields rise as it launches first public bond sale since 2015

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:55 IST
Germany's borrowing costs rose on Wednesday, ahead of the pricing of its first syndicated bond sale in half a decade, as the country prepares to support an economy already hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Bleak economic data earlier in the session underscored the need for extra funding. Germany is set to sell 7.5 billion euros ($8.1 billion) of 15-year bonds via syndication, where the borrower appoints banks to sell debt to investors.

Normally, Germany only sells debt through closed auctions. But it announced new syndicated issues earlier this year as part of increased funding needs, after the government said it would increase spending to try and prop up the economy through a potentially deep recession. "In the very near term, the force that will dominate the market is supply," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "We are in the post-ECB, post-Fed week, so I expect a number of refinancing announcements which could be skewed towards the longer end."

Both France and Spain are scheduled to hold debt auctions in the near future, he added. Bond yields tend to rise when there is a bond sale coming, as investors make room for new supply and adjust for an increase in outstanding debt.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to -0.55%, though it remains close to seven-week lows hit on Tuesday. Longer-dated 30-year yields were up about three basis points at -0.10%.

The German syndication comes on a day when data showed orders for industrial goods in Europe's biggest economy hit their lowest since records began in 1991, as the coronavirus crisis slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods. Elsewhere, other euro zone government bond yields remained fairly steady as investors digested the shock news from Tuesday that a German constitutional court had given the European Central Bank three months to justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus programme.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the independence of the ECB was key to the foundations of the European Union and no constitutional court should decide what it can do. Italian bond yields, which had spiked on the news, rose another basis point or so, with 10-year yields at 1.88% and the closely-watched spread over Germany at 241 basis points. ,

($1 = 0.9253 euros)

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

