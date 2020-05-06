Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak as banks, auto stocks sparkle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:06 IST
Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak as banks, auto stocks sparkle

Markets found firmer ground on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as investors made a cautious return to some recently-battered banking, finance and auto counters. Dismal macroeconomic data and rising concerns over the country's economic outlook amid rising COVID-19 cases capped the gains, traders said. After swinging over 800 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 232.24 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 31,685.75. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty rose 65.30 points, or 0.71 per cent, to finish at 9,270.90.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 5.27 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC. On the other hand, ITC cracked 5.81 per cent. HUL, TCS, Titan and Infosys too ended in the red. According to traders, economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, muted corporate earnings and weak macroeconomic data kept investors wary. India's service sector activity plummeted to a historic low in April amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index stood at just 5.4 in April, from 49.3 in March -- the most severe contraction in services output since records began in December 2005. "Markets were volatile as 9,100 levels held out as a key support for the Nifty in a day of mixed gains for its constituents. Financials led the gains, in anticipation of stimulus measures while FMCG, bluechip IT stocks and OMCs disappointed. "The volatility in the indices is expected to continue as investors look out for trading cues in the form of stimulus measures by the government and global market trends," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. BSE finance, telecom, bankex, auto, basic materials and realty indices climbed up to 2.46 per cent, while FMCG, consumer durables, IT and energy closed lower. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.78 per cent. Global equities were mixed as investors tracked the rising coronavirus cases and escalating US-China tensions. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul settled with significant gains, while Tokyo was closed for a holiday. European markets were trading on a cautious note in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.65 per cent to USD 31.48 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391, according to the health ministry. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 36.63 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.57 lakh.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stranded crew members: Digambar Kamat meets Goa governor

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday requested Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up with the Centre the issue of Goan crew members of two ships remaining stranded at the Mumbai port for more than two weeks. While about 62 m...

1,936 Tonnes of material loaded, giving earning of Rs 57.14 lacs to Railways

Transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes is going to be very important during the lockdown in the wake of COVID19. In order to fill in this vital need, Indian Railways has m...

German govt, states agree people from two households can eat out together - Bild

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germanys federal states have agreed that people from two households can go out to eat together, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.Merkel is due to hold a news confer...

Russia says coronavirus aid workers to start returning from Italy from May 7 -Ifax

Russian soldiers and medical workers providing coronavirus assistance in Italy will start returning to Russia from Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.Russia began sending doctors, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020