Left Menu
Development News Edition

A-Pac airlines profitability declined in CY19 due to competition, global trade tensions

Preliminary financial performance figures released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed that Asia Pacific airlines recorded 3.8 billion dollars in combined net earnings in 2019, marking a 25 per cent decline compared to the 5.1 billion dollars reported in 2018.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:13 IST
A-Pac airlines profitability declined in CY19 due to competition, global trade tensions
The average profit was just $4 per passenger flown last year.. Image Credit: ANI

Preliminary financial performance figures released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed that Asia Pacific airlines recorded 3.8 billion dollars in combined net earnings in 2019, marking a 25 per cent decline compared to the 5.1 billion dollars reported in 2018. Profitability was impacted by intense competition adding downward pressure on yields while air cargo demand was significantly affected by the escalation of trade disputes, including tit-for-tat trade tariffs between the United States and China.

Overall, against the backdrop of a slowing global economy, Asia Pacific airlines saw international passenger traffic as measured in revenue passenger kilometres moderate to a 4.2 per cent increase in 2019, following a strong 7.2 per cent growth in 2018. Meanwhile, international air cargo traffic as measured in freight tonne-kilometres declined by 5 per cent for the year, marking the steepest fall since the global financial crisis.

Collectively, the region's carriers achieved aggregated operating revenues of 210.5 billion dollars for the calendar year, almost matching the 211.2 billion dollars recorded in 2018. Passenger revenue increased by 1.5 per cent to 167.1 billion dollars as regional economic expansion supported growth in both leisure and business travel markets, helping to offset the fall in passenger yields caused by persistently stiff market competition.

Air cargo markets were adversely affected by a combination of lower demand and corresponding downward pressure on freight rates. As a result, cargo revenue fell by 14.5 per cent to a combined total of 18.4 billion dollars in 2019, reversing the double-digit gains achieved in the preceding year. Asian airlines bore the brunt of the escalation in trade tensions as they collectively account for over one-third of global air cargo traffic.

"International passenger traffic on Asia Pacific airlines set new records in 2019 but the operating environment became increasingly challenging," said AAPA Director-General Subhas Menon. "The average profit was just four dollars per passenger flown, slimming net margin to a meagre two per cent." But airlines worldwide are now fighting for their very survival, given the collapse of demand. "Hopes of a V-shaped recovery have waned. It may take years for the industry to recover to pre-COVID levels," he said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Stranded crew members: Digambar Kamat meets Goa governor

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday requested Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up with the Centre the issue of Goan crew members of two ships remaining stranded at the Mumbai port for more than two weeks. While about 62 m...

1,936 Tonnes of material loaded, giving earning of Rs 57.14 lacs to Railways

Transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes is going to be very important during the lockdown in the wake of COVID19. In order to fill in this vital need, Indian Railways has m...

German govt, states agree people from two households can eat out together - Bild

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germanys federal states have agreed that people from two households can go out to eat together, Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.Merkel is due to hold a news confer...

Russia says coronavirus aid workers to start returning from Italy from May 7 -Ifax

Russian soldiers and medical workers providing coronavirus assistance in Italy will start returning to Russia from Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.Russia began sending doctors, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020