Evacuation:Pilots, crew undergo training in donning PPEs, COVID-19 control practices

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:23 IST
Ahead of commencing their operations to airlift stranded Indians in foreign countries, the pilots and cabin crew of the first batch of Air India Express evacuation flight on Wednesday got to know how to handle inflight operations at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors and nurses of a government medical college (GMC)hospital here, experts in handling COVID-19 patients, imparted training to 12 airline staff including four pilots, ahead of their departure from Kochi to participate in the biggest evacuation operation of Indian history.

The pilots and cabin crew were provided training in all the steps on donning and doffing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits, infection control practices to be followed inflight and also the management of anticipated health emergencies during the flight, the medical college authorities said here. A practical demonstration of both donning and doffing of PPE suites according to the protocol was also given to the crew.

They were also provided with practice kits. "The training given by GMC Ernakulam has helped to build up the confidence level of the entire crew considerably and we are now fully confident to undertake the rescue mission," said Captain Paartha Sarkar.

The expert panel was headed by medical college RMO Dr Ganesh Mohan, doctors Manoj Antony, Gokul Sanjeevan and infection control staff nurse Vidhya. Medical superintendent Dr Peter Vazhayil has offered further training sessions for air personnel, if requested by the Airline companies.

A Cochin International Airport spokesman said there will be only one Air India Express flight operating on May 7 to airlift passengers stranded Keralites. The flight carrying evacuated citizens from Abu Dhabi will land at the Cochin International Airport Limited at 9.40 pm on Thursday, he said.

The other (Doha-Kochi) flight, scheduled for Thursday's operation, has been rescheduled to Saturday, he added.

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

ANALYSIS-Our way or no way? German ECB ruling rocks EU foundations

Tuesdays ruling by Germanys constitutional court may have been aimed squarely at the European Central Banks bond-buying economic stimulus plans. But it also has the potential to shake the very foundations of the European Union itself. For w...

Four more recover from coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four more people recovered from coronavirus in UPs Muzaffarnagar district, leaving only six active patients behind, an official said on WednesdayAccording to the official, they tested negative for the virus the second time on Wednesday. ...

Cong preparing list of migrants to reimburse travel expenses: U'khand leader

The Congress has started preparing a list of migrants returning to Uttarakhand to reimburse their travel expenses as announced by party president Sonia Gandhi. According to Anugrah Narayan Singh, in charge of party affairs in the state, Co...

Stranded crew members: Digambar Kamat meets Goa governor

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday requested Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up with the Centre the issue of Goan crew members of two ships remaining stranded at the Mumbai port for more than two weeks. While about 62 m...
