Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Royal Enfield resumes operations at manufacturing plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:36 IST
Lockdown: Royal Enfield resumes operations at manufacturing plants

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing plants. The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, had suspended manufacturing operations on March 23, in line with the government directives of lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Subsequent to the new directives issued by the Government on May 1, with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, the company has resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting May 6, Royal Enfield said in a statement. "Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam, near Chennai, will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift," it added.

Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation, the company said. There will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation, it added.

"Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities - Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal - will be started in a phased manner," Royal Enfield said. All other office locations, including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre, will continue to remain closed and employees will work from home as of now, it added.

The company said around 120 dealerships have begun partial operations. "We expect around 300 dealerships, in all, to be operational by mid May," it added. The company will offer facilities like 'home test-rides' to ensure adherence to preventive safety measures. During the period of the lockdown, Royal Enfield has extended warranty and free service validity for a period of two months, it added.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

India has learnt to accept female athletes but still a long way to go: Sania

Path-breaking tennis ace Sania Mirza takes pride in the fact that many of Indias sporting stars, outside cricket, are women even though she believes that it will take a few more generations before being a sportswoman is seen as a natural ca...

HC declines to entertain PIL for blanket ban on chewing tobacco

The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking a blanket ban on chewing tobacco during the coronavirus lockdown, saying the Centre and the AAP government have issued guidelines to regulate their sale as also to prevent s...

ANALYSIS-Our way or no way? German ECB ruling rocks EU foundations

Tuesdays ruling by Germanys constitutional court may have been aimed squarely at the European Central Banks bond-buying economic stimulus plans. But it also has the potential to shake the very foundations of the European Union itself. For w...

Four more recover from coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four more people recovered from coronavirus in UPs Muzaffarnagar district, leaving only six active patients behind, an official said on WednesdayAccording to the official, they tested negative for the virus the second time on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020