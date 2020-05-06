Left Menu
13 special trains leave for different states from T'gana, AP

PTI | Hyderba | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:53 IST
In continuing evacuation, around 14,000 migrant workers left Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for different states in 13 special trains, an official of the South Central Railway here said on Wednesday. While 11 trains left Telangana, two originated in Andhra Pradesh during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and were headed to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the official said.

In Telagana, the departure of the trains was from six railway stations, most of them on the city outskirts. In the neighbouring state, the trains originated from Kurnool and Rayanapadu stations. Six of the trains left for Bihar, two trains each headed to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. One train each left for Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, he said.

The railways had been running 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 for ferrying the migrant workers at the request of states. Earlier, over 2,000 migrant workers were sent to their home states from Telangana in two special trains, including the first special to be operated from Lingampalli here to Hatia in Jharkhand on May 1, after the Centre eased the lockdown norms and allowed their movement.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Tuesday said the state government has paid Rs four crore as advance for operation of the special trains. Doesnt the Centre have money to give railway charges?, he had asked amid opposition parties led by Congress and others attacking the railways for charging money from the migrants.

The government has already stated that it would facilitate the return of migrant workers from the state and had requested the South Central Railway for operation of 40 special trains a day for a week from Tuesday for this..

