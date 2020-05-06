Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government working on a package of structural reforms for sunrise sectors: Kant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:54 IST
Government working on a package of structural reforms for sunrise sectors: Kant

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The government is working on a package of structural reforms across sunrise sectors to convert India into a global manufacturing and exporting hub, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.         In an interactive online session organised by All India Management Association (AIMA) on post-COVID-19 scenario for Indian economy, he listed healthcare, education, mobility, genomics, AI, 5G network, fintech and manufacturing as high priority areas for rapid and radical structural reforms.         "These are the new areas of growth where disruption is inevitable and where speed, scale and size are required,” Kant was quoted as saying in a statement by the AIMA.         Manufacturing would be a key focus area for the government in the post-COVID-19 period, as India wants to take advantage of the supply chain disruptions in China, Kant said.         The government has contacted about 1,450 companies across the world for manufacturing in India, Kant said adding that facilities need to be created for global manufacturers to invest quickly and move forward. He pointed out that the plan includes creating 2-3 autonomous zones without regular labour and land laws and stressed that India also needs to make its ports more efficient.       To promote manufacturing, Kant suggested that the states should fix electricity and land rates which would not escalate for the next 25 years.       He also suggested that for the next three years, every single tender of the government must be given only to Indian companies.  "India has to beg, borrow, steal technology from abroad. China did that and that is why it could produce at low costs," Kant said.         On the issue of MSMEs, the Niti Aayog CEO said that the unorganised sector can be allowed to become organised in a dignified way by making the organised sector less regulated and tempering labour rules and employers' contributions.

To promote startup economy, the government will set up seven groups to look at technology to drive the new India led by startups, Kant said, adding, "These groups will work on reforms in areas such as digital payments, farm to fork, healthcare, education, AI etc."       Talking about the impact of COVID-19 and reviving the economy, Kant said that India's GDP will definitely take a hit but India has to protect both life and livelihood.          "The countries that tried to protect their economies had both life and economy infected," he stated.           Kant pointed out that India had flattened the curve and contained both the infections and the deaths at extremely low levels by imposing the most stringent lockdowns in the world. "India's share of the global COVID-19 fatalities was only 0.6 per cent and its infection rate had actually gone down to 3.4 per cent after increasing testing from the early testing level of 4.7 per cent," he said.        According to Kant, India's commercial hubs were facing a bad situation and until the virus was contained there, the economy would not return to normal.          "Without a vaccine, full-fledged economic activity is very difficult," he said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Railways runs 2067 parcel trains so far, generates nearly Rs 20 cr revenue

The Railways on Wednesday said it has carried 54,292 tonnes of consignment in 2,067 special parcel trains during the ongoing lockdown period, generating a revenue of Rs 19.77 crore. Railway zones are regularly identifying and notifying rou...

NS Tomar urges to make integrated soil nutrient management a farmers’ movement

The Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has called for making integrated soil nutrient management a farmers movement. Reviewing the progress of the Soil Health Programme here today, he directed runnin...

Germany to ease lockdown as Merkel hails end of very first phase of pandemic

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced a range of steps agreed with Germanys 16 federal state leaders to ease the coronavirus lockdown, saying the first phase of the pandemic had passed, although there was still a long way to go.We...

Spain looks set to extend state of emergency after PM musters opposition support

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks set to secure enough parliamentary votes on Wednesday to extend a state of emergency for two more weeks as the country relaxes a lockdown imposed to control one of the worlds worst coronavirus outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020