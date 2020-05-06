Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delinquencies in credit cards improve in 2019

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:06 IST
Delinquencies in credit cards improve in 2019

Delinquencies in the credit card segment have shown a marginal improvement in the year to December 2019, a credit information company said on Wednesday. The 90-180 days overdue balances on credit cards for the Indian system stood at 0.80 per cent in December 2019 as against 0.85 per cent in December 2018, Crif High Mark chief executive and managing director Navin Chandani told PTI.

Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic growth had fallen to a decadal low of about 5 per cent, and concerns were being raised about its impact on retail loans and especially the unsecured products from a loan portfolio quality perspective. Private banks have shown better performance than state-run ones when it comes to improvement in the portfolio quality, according to credit information data.

Also, when it comes to delinquencies, credit cards with higher spends of over Rs 50,000 are the ones which are reporting a larger proportion of the setbacks as against the smaller spends ones, the company said. Meanwhile, it said that the portfolio growth zoomed up to 44 per cent in 2019 as against the 38 per cent growth in 2018 and the total outstanding stood at Rs 1.24 lakh crore as of December 2019.

However, the growth in the card base slowed down to 25 per cent in 2019 as against the 30 per cent in the year-ago period, it said, adding that the total number of outstanding cards stood 50 million as of December 31, 2019. Chandani said over the next few quarters, even as the industry battles the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the number of active cards will grow at 1 million per quarter.

When countered with the grim economic scenario on the ground, he said banks will still prefer taking a Rs 10,000 credit bet on a borrower so that once the tide turns, the same limits can be increased rather than scouting for new customers afresh. He said the millennial age group which is under-penetrated but has high appetite and smaller cities and towns will be the key drivers which will be driving the demand for credit cards in the time ahead.

TRENDING

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to avert political crisis, extend virus lockdown

Spains left-wing coalition government appears to have averted throwing the country into a political crisis on top of the enormous challenge it already faces from a devastating coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 25,000 lives and...

Few coronavirus cases detected in tests across Czech Republic

A comprehensive study in the Czech Republic to determine the undetected infections with the coronavirus in the population has revealed a low number of COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said a total of 26,549 people were tested ac...

Baltic states to create "travel bubble" as pandemic curbs eased

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will open their borders to each others citizens from May 15, creating a Baltic travel bubble within the European Union amid an easing of pandemic restrictions, their prime ministers said on Wednesday.Its a big ...

Swedish medical staff to pay tax on 'free lunches': Media

Swedish media say that the Scandinavian countrys tax authorities have, under the current laws, ordered medical staff to pay taxes for the free lunches they have been getting. Or donors to report their gifts to the taxman. The southern Swede...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020