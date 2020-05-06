Dr Reddy's gets USFDA nod for migraine treatment oral solution

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its new drug application, Elyxyb oral solution, which is used in the treatment of migraine. The company has received approval for Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution 25 mg/mL) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's said in a filing to BSE.

The product is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, it added. Elyxyb is the latest product emerging from Dr Reddy's portfolio of successful acute migraine treatments. The company is working to commercialize this product through partners, the filing said. "We are excited about the approval of Elyxyb. It reaffirms our commitment to innovation and to develop meaningfully differentiated products that address significant unmet needs of patients and physicians, leading to better health outcomes," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO Erez Israeli said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed at Rs 3,856.75 on BSE, up 0.56 per cent from the previous close..