Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to run awareness campaign in 1 lakh villages on balanced use of fertilisers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:30 IST
Govt to run awareness campaign in 1 lakh villages on balanced use of fertilisers

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the government will run a mission mode awareness campaign this fiscal in over 1 lakh villages for promoting use of bio/organic fertilisers and reducing consumption of chemical soil nutrients. A decision in this regard was taken after reviewing the progress of the Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme, launched in 2015. Under the scheme, soil health cards are given to farmers at an interval of two years. The cards provide information to farmers on nutrient status of their soil along with recommendations on appropriate dosage of nutrients to be applied for improving soil health and fertility. "Deterioration of soil chemical, physical and biological health is considered as one of the reasons for stagnation of agricultural productivity in India," the ministry said in a statement. Therefore, the ministry officials have been directed to run a mission mode awareness campaign for farmers in over one lakh villages in the current fiscal, educating about the need to follow recommendations of the SHC for better soil management, it said. A comprehensive campaign will also be launched on soil test based rational application of fertilisers and promotion of organic farming, including Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Padhati (BPKP) for safe nutritious food in association with the rural development ministry. Tomar also advocated setting up of soil testing labs at village level by youth having agriculture background, women self help groups and farmer producer organisations (FPOs), thereby creating jobs after appropriate skill development, it added

Under SHC, farmers get two sets of recommendations for six crops. They can also get recommendations for additional crops on demand. Farmers can also print the card, downloading it from the SHC portal which has a database of both the sowing cycles and is available in 21 languages. A 2017 study by the National Productivity Council (NPC) found that the SHC scheme has promoted sustainable farming and led to a decrease in use of chemical fertiliser application in the range of 8-10 per cent. Besides, overall increase in the yield of crops to the tune of 5-6 per cent was reported due to application of fertiliser and micro nutrients as per recommendations available in the soil health cards, the statement added.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Airports in Kerala, other states gear up to receive stranded Indians abroad from Thursday

Airports were geared up to receive Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown with Air Indias repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Thursday set to kickstart the countrys biggest evacuation exercise by air and...

Scuffle on board train carrying migrant labourers

A brawl broke out among migrant labourers, reportedly over food packets, on board a Bihar- bound special train at Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A video of the incident which took place inside a coach went viral on so...

Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation pe...

Ban on export of alcohol-based sanitiser to continue, says govt

The government on Wednesday said only alcohol-based sanitisers, which are effective against the new coronavirus, are prohibited from exportsHowever, the industry can now export non-alcohol based sanitisers. Amending the March 24 notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020