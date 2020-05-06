Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise; lockdown easing hopes persist

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:36 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise; lockdown easing hopes persist

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity as states eased coronavirus-induced curbs, with investors also looking past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month. Four of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, with the technology index leading gains, as traders bought into stocks perceived to be resilient at a time when billions of people globally are still locked indoors.

"The leadership has come from stocks that benefit from stay-at-home economy," said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. "For the most part people are hedging their bets, increasing their exposure to companies such as Amazon and Microsoft." The blue-chip Dow Jones index came under pressure from declines in oil giant Chevron Corp as crude prices fell. The S&P 500 energy sub-index dropped 2.2%.

U.S. stock indexes have rebounded sharply with a rally in April sparked by unprecedented stimulus and signs that the virus outbreak was peaking. However, with macroeconomic data still foreshadowing a severe global recession, analysts have warned of another selloff, particularly if reopening of economies sparks another wave of infections.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April, setting up the overall labor market for historic job losses last month. The Labor Department's more comprehensive report is due Friday, while a reading of initial jobless claims is set to be released on Thursday.

"We knew this was going to be bad, so it matches the jobless claims. A lot of the bad news for April is pretty much factored in," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "But markets are looking at a potential recovery here, we've got a lot of states opening up. Businesses are starting to get going again, but the question is, is it too fast?"

At 11:38 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.97 points, or 0.01%, at 23,881.12, the S&P 500 was up 3.50 points, or 0.12%, at 2,871.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 91.97 points, or 1.04%, at 8,901.09. The S&P financials index was also among the biggest decliners as the Treasury Department said it would launch a long-planned 20-year bond to meet record government borrowing needs amid the outbreak.

In company news, General Motors Co jumped 5% after the automaker topped first-quarter profit expectations and outlined plans for a May 18 restart of most of its North American plants. CVS Health Corp gained 2.3% after the company posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as its pharmacy benefits management business and drugstores benefited from customers stockpiling medicines due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Activision Blizzard Inc rose 5.2% after raising its revenue forecast on higher demand for video games such as its "Call of Duty" amid the lockdowns. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 13 new lows.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU wants WHO review of lessons learnt from coronavirus crisis - draft

The European Union is backing calls for a timely review of the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the World Health Organizations performance, according to the draft of a resolution for ministers to debate at the W...

Congress lauds armed forces for eliminating Hizbb terrorist Reyaz Naikoo

The Congress on Wednesday lauded the security forces for bringing Hizbul Mujahideens de facto chief Reyaz Naikoo to justice, with Rahul Gandhi saying the killing of innocent people by terrorists must never go unpunished. I congratulate our...

Indian state halts trains to keep migrant workers on the job

Adds quote from union head By Anuradha NagarajCHENNAI, India, May 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state on Wednesday halted trains taking stranded migrant labourers home so that work on construction sites could restart, a move wide...

Netherlands to begin phased easing of lockdown Monday - broadcaster

The Netherlands will begin a phased easing of its almost two-month-old coronavirus lockdown on Monday, according to a report by the national broadcaster NOS. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to announce the reopening schedule in a live TV b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020