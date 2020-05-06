Radisson Hotel Group announces new program for cleanliness, hygiene

Global hospitality firm Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced a new program of cleanliness and disinfection procedures, called 'Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol', in partnership with inspection, verification, testing and certification firm SGS. The company has conducted a thorough review of all existing health and safety processes and worked with a team of experts to develop and validate additional protocols, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement. These enhanced protocols, operational guidance and comprehensive health and safety procedures validated by SGS, will be adapted based on local requirements and recommendations, to ensure guests' safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out, it added. * * * * * PNB carries out outreach programme for MSMEs State-run Punjab National Bank on Wednesday said it has carried out an outreach programme for medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) aimed at addressing the challenges faced by them due to the disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic. Through the programme, the bank reached out to 1 lakh MSME customers and informed them about the various products and services and COVID-19 related schemes offered by it to them, a release said.

The lender has taken up various schemes such as COVID-19 emergency credit line, liberalised working capital assessment (LWCA) model for MSME borrowers having limits up to Rs 5 crore and above, restructuring of MSME advances and interest subvention scheme, among others. * * * * * COVID-19: Hershey India to distribute 1.2 lakh fortified beverages, cookies FMCG player Hershey India has said it will distribute 1.20 lakh units of fortified beverages and cookies across 20 cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The products will also be distributed at AIIMS, Bhopal and LTMG Hospital at Sion in central Mumbai, an official statement said.