1st Shramik spl train from TN with 1,000 migrant workers leaves for Jharkand

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:44 IST
Chennai, May 6 (PTI): The first Shramik Express from Tamil Nadu carrying about 1,100 migrant labourers left for Jharkhand from Katpadi near here on Wednesday, Southern Railway said. The train, bound for Hatia in Jharkhand, will be a non- stop service.

"The first migrants special train, Shramik Special from Tamil Nadu departed today at 22.50 hrs from Katpadi junction to Hatia station in Jharkhand," Southern Railway said on its official Twitter handle. The train will stop on the way only to pick up food and the labourers were brought to the station by buses on the arrangements of the state government, Southern Railway sources said.

The procedures, including identifying and bringing the people to Katpadi railway station, was handled by the state government and the due precautions and health protocols were followed before the passengers boarded the train, they said. PTI SA APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

