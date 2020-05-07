Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spark partners with Microsoft to offer best in gaming with Xbox

Beginning today, both new and existing Spark customers can join the Xbox All Access program as part of eligible Pay Monthly mobile or broadband plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-05-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 09:15 IST
Spark partners with Microsoft to offer best in gaming with Xbox
With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, customers get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer, plus access to more than 100 high-quality games on console and PC. Image Credit: Flickr

Spark announced today it is the exclusive partner for Microsoft's Xbox All Access program in New Zealand, offering a simple and affordable new way to get the best in gaming with Xbox.

Beginning today, both new and existing Spark customers can join the Xbox All Access program as part of eligible Pay Monthly mobile or broadband plans. With Xbox All Access, customers can choose from Xbox One S or Xbox One X bundles and get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $32 or $39 per month over a 24-month period[ii].

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, customers get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer, plus access to more than 100 high-quality games on console and PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate even includes Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as their global release, so members can immediately jump into the latest from franchises like Halo, Gears of War and Minecraft, including the highly anticipated upcoming Minecraft Dungeons, available for members on May 26.

Joining the line-up of entertainment options Spark customers can already add to their plans, Xbox All Access provides everything you need to start gaming right out of the box and is an affordable way to join the Xbox family and community of gamers around the world.

Matt Bain, Spark's Marketing Director says Spark is excited to join forces with Xbox to bring Xbox All Access to customers in New Zealand."I believe gaming has huge potential as a digital subscription service - we've already seen this transformation with movies and music. We're excited to bring Microsoft's industry-leading Xbox Game Pass membership to more gamers in New Zealand with Xbox All Access," Bain said.

"One of the exciting things about this digital evolution is that it enables greater access and choice for households and that's definitely true for Xbox All Access. It's ideal for players who want flexibility in their purchasing options, offering great value and awesome gaming experience with Spark."

Jeremy Hinton from Microsoft says the company is thrilled to be working with Spark to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealanders, following success in Australia, US and the UK.

"With Xbox All Access we are bringing more choice than ever before to New Zealand. Our partnership with Spark will offer an affordable and convenient way for new and existing Xbox fans to jump into gaming."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gas leak: PM takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradeshs Visakhapatnam where a gas leak from a chemical plant has left six dead and prayed for peoples safety and well-being.The prime minister wrote on Twitter ...

Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalised

A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least 9 people, and emergency services rushed more than 300 to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh s...

Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks

Equinor has suspended its 2020 oil and gas output guidance amid government-imposed curtailments and a glut of supply, and could take further action to scale back operations this year, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.With operatio...

Blake Lively to headline post-apocalyptic thriller 'Dark Days At The Magna Carta'

Actor Blake Lively is teaming up with filmmaker Shawn Levy for post-apocalyptic thriller Dark Days At The Magna Carta. According to Deadline, Netflix has picked up the feature project after a round of competitive bidding.The movie hails fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020