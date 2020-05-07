Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks rise as China trade data offsets gloomy earnings

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:48 IST
London stocks rise as China trade data offsets gloomy earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

UK stock markets headed higher on Thursday with investors looking past dismal quarterly earnings reports on hopes of a faster recovery from a coronavirus-led recession following a surprise rise in China's exports. The export-laden FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6% as China's exports rose in April for the first time this year with factories racing to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus shock.

Historic global stimulus and signs of a plateau in the COVID-19 pandemic powered the FTSE 100 in April, but the index has struggled to build on those gains this month as economic data underlines the extent of the damage already done. Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce fell 2.7% after saying it placed over 4,000 staff on furlough in the UK.

Insurer RSA said it expected its exposure from the outbreak to total around 25 million pounds ($30.89 million), but its shares rose 3.9% to the top of the FTSE 100 in early trading. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England held off from launching further stimulus measures, as expected, but said it was ready to take action to counter the coronavirus hit to the economy.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus reproduction rate at 0.65 in Germany - RKI

The reproduction rate of the novel coronavirus in Germany is currently estimated at 0.65, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Thursday.The rate is one of the factors that are closely monitored when deciding on a furthe...

Norway central bank cuts rates to zero to curb coronavirus impact

Norways central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low 0.0 from 0.25, it said on Thursday in a surprise move, seeking to cushion an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.Most economists polled by Reuters had predicte...

COVID-19: India begins clinical trials of AYUSH medicines on health workers, those in high risk areas

The clinical trials of Ayush medicines on health workers and those working in COVID-19 high-risk areas have begun today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Today is a very important day, as a historical work has begun ...

FOREX-Euro ends three days of selling; Turkish lira hits record low

The euro inched up after three days of selling on Thursday, but traders remained cautious amid concern over the European Central Banks stimulus scheme following a German court ruling this week.Turkeys lira fell to a record low of 7.25 per U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020