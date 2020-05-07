Left Menu
InSemiTech Acquires Ambit Semiconductors and Semtosys

07-05-2020
Leading solution providers in Semiconductor and Embedded Technology BENGALURU, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InSemiTech, a leading Bengaluru-based Research and Development and Engineering services company, today announced that it acquired two leading engineering services companies, Ambit Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd. and Semtosys Pvt Ltd. These acquisitions reinforce InSemiTech's technology expertise and market leadership in a rapidly consolidating semiconductor and embedded space. The acquisition of Ambit elevates InSemiTech's Research and Development capabilities to spur innovation and strengthen service offering for customers. Founder and CEO of Ambit Semiconductors, Mr. J Saseendra would join InSemiTech leadership team. The acquisition of Semtosys, a leading service provider in Foundation IP and Semiconductor space will invigorate InSemiTech's industry leadership in these areas.

Arup Dash, CEO of InSemiTech, said, "As the world is witnessing the biggest business transformation since industrial revolution and digital technologies are disrupting the way people live all across the globe, we see great potential for our solutions in electronics design, automation, platform design and embedded technologies. As organizations are striving to ensure business continuity in the current conditions, we witnessed an upsurge in demand for our solutions." "With the current growth rate, we expect to double our size and revenue by the end of 2020. I strongly believe these acquisitions will be a key catalyst in achieving our business goals and a great advocate in our vision to accelerate product innovation for our customers," added Mr. Dash. J Saseendra, CEO of Ambit, said, "Ambit's passion to innovate in Semiconductor & IP Design will get new strength by combining with InSemiTech. It is through innovation and value addition as a company Ambit distinguishes itself from the competition. We are excited to operate jointly with a company that deems in success through customer satisfaction, transparency and values." With this acquisition, InSemiTech is all set to meet the growing customer demand and continue to support cutting-edge technology development with deep expertise in semiconductor and embedded technologies.

About InSemiTech InSemiTech (an ISO 9001-2015 certified company) creates technology solutions that enable businesses and consumers to integrate their physical and digital worlds, accelerate technology adoption and simplify everyday life. The company specializes in electronics design and automation, platform design and embedded technologies. Since its inception in 2013, InSemiTech's thrust has been on technologies that help in the enablement of Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and Big Data. With deep experience and understanding of the electronics value chain and digital technologies, the company creates innovative products that sustain a competitive edge.

InSemiTech works closely with technology companies to create products that are otherwise not commercially available. https://www.insemitech.com/ PWR PWR.

