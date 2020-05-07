Norway central bank cuts rates to zero to curb coronavirus impact

Norway's central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low 0.0% from 0.25%, it said on Thursday in a surprise move, seeking to cushion an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most economists polled by Reuters had predicted rates would stay on hold. It was Norges Bank's third rate cut in less than two months, slashing the cost of borrowing from 1.5%.

"We do not envisage making further policy rate cuts," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement. Norges Bank now predicts the mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas output, will contract by 5.2% in 2020, down from a March 13 forecast of 0.4% growth. It expects growth of 3.0% in 2021, up from 1.3% seen earlier.

The crown currency, which has weakened sharply from the twin impact of the novel coronavirus and a crash in oil prices, fell against the euro to trade at 11.14 at 0811 GMT from 11.07 just ahead of the 0800 GMT rate announcement. "This decision comes unexpected, and is not in line with consensus," Nordea Markets said in a note to clients.