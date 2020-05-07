Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak goes ahead with CPEC amid mounting debts, further economic fallout due to COVID-19

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:01 IST
Pak goes ahead with CPEC amid mounting debts, further economic fallout due to COVID-19
Representatve iage Image Credit: ANI

Debt-ridden Pakistan is going ahead with its strategic USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, despite the country's further economic downturn due to the coronavirus crisis. "There is no political hindrance in its way. The project is Pakistan's future as well as a tangible reality and no compromise will be made on it," CPEC Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa told a group of journalists on Wednesday.

The work for the completion of the project is in progress at a fast pace, he said. Pakistan takes decisions in its interest and there should be no doubt that the CPEC project "is in the best interest of the country" and "no external pressure will be accepted", the Express Tribune quoted Bajwa as saying. India has objected to the CPEC -- a planned network of roads, railways, and energy projects linking China's Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar Port -- as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The US has also been critical of the ambitious infrastructure project for being non-transparent. It has said that firms blacklisted by the World Bank have got contracts, which will increase Pakistan's debt burden. Cash-strapped Pakistan, which is grappling with the economic fallout triggered by the coronavirus crisis, has approached several multilateral donors for additional funds to fight the pandemic and its economic implications.

The COVID-19 cases in the country have crossed 24,000, while the death toll has jumped to 564. Last month, Pakistan received an emergency loan of USD 1.39 billion from the International Monetary Fund to boost its foreign exchange reserves. This fund was in addition to the USD 6 billion bailout package that Islamabad had signed with the global money lender in July last year to stave off a balance of payment crisis. The World Bank has earlier approved USD 1 billion and the Asian Development Bank USD 1.5 billion for Pakistan to keep its economy afloat. During his interaction with the journalists, Bajwa said the working plan of both the routes from Khunjrab to Gwadar has been completed and the remaining link routes will be added into the plan in the next few months. "The second phase of this multibillion-dollar project is crucial for the development of the country and construction work will soon be started," said Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information. Gwadar's development projects have been included in the second phase. Describing the projects in the second phase of the CPEC, Bajwa said, "Special emphasis is on agriculture, industries, trade, and science and technology sectors." He said the highest priority was to make functional the economic zones in four provinces -- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. Bajwa served as the head of the army's media wing when General Raheel Sharif was the army chief. He was appointed as head of the CPEC Authority last year and given the additional portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information last month to help improve government ties with media.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Research studies on Ayurveda interventions and Ayush Sanjivani app launched

Health Minister Sh. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for AYUSH Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik jointly launched clinical research studies on Ayurveda interventions as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19 situation and Ayush Sanjivani applicati...

Africa disease control body rejects Tanzania assertion that coronavirus tests are faulty

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC on Thursday rejected an assertion by Tanzanias president that his nations coronavirus tests are faulty. On Sunday, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the impor...

Jason Holder doesn't want to restrict himself to just Test cricket

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has said that he does not want to restrict himself to just the longest format of the game. The 28-year-old Holder has captained the Windies for the last five years in Test matches including the Wisden T...

British banks can withstand pandemic fallout on economy -BoE

Britains top banks and building societies are robust enough to keep lending if the economy were to shrink by 30 in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a stress test carried out by the Bank of England. The stress test was based on an econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020