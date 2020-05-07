Left Menu
Gas leak at Vizag plant under control: LG Chem

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:07 IST
The gas leak at the Visakhapatnam polymers plant that killed at least eight people is now under control, the units' South Korean parent firm LG Chem said on Thursday. LG Chem, which operates the plant, said it is cooperating with Indian authorities to help residents and employees.

"The gas leakage is now under control, but the leaked gas can cause nausea and dizziness, so we are investing every effort to ensure proper treatment is provided swiftly," LG Chem said in a statement. The firm is looking into what caused the leak of styrene monomer gas, which is used for producing plastic.

"We are investigating the extent of damage and the exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added in a statement. Stating that the plant operations were suspended because of coronavirus lockdown at the time of the accident, the firm said none of the LG Chem's employees have died in the accident.

LG Chem said it was seeking to ensure casualties received treatment quickly. Company staff reportedly inspecting machines to restart the factory noticed the leak and raised an alarm.

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can't defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons' lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it.

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry.

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience.

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child

Research studies on Ayurveda interventions and Ayush Sanjivani app launched

Health Minister Sh. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for AYUSH Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik jointly launched clinical research studies on Ayurveda interventions as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19 situation and Ayush Sanjivani applicati...

Africa disease control body rejects Tanzania assertion that coronavirus tests are faulty

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC on Thursday rejected an assertion by Tanzanias president that his nations coronavirus tests are faulty. On Sunday, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the impor...

Jason Holder doesn't want to restrict himself to just Test cricket

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has said that he does not want to restrict himself to just the longest format of the game. The 28-year-old Holder has captained the Windies for the last five years in Test matches including the Wisden T...

British banks can withstand pandemic fallout on economy -BoE

Britains top banks and building societies are robust enough to keep lending if the economy were to shrink by 30 in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a stress test carried out by the Bank of England. The stress test was based on an econ...
