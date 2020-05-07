Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:15 IST
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports

European shares rose on Thursday as a surprise rise in China's exports overshadowed another set of grim results and a warning from Air France-KLM that demand could take "several years" to recover.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, led by gains in retail, mining and real estate sectors. German online fashion retailer Zalando jumped 10.2% after saying it was recovering from an initial hit by coronavirus lockdowns and it expects a return to profitability as it posted a first-quarter loss.

The mood stabilised globally as Beijing reported a 3.5% rise in April exports, confounding market expectations for a sharp fall, as factories restarted production after the coronavirus pandemic. "Market reaction has generally been driven by things not getting any worse," said Will James, deputy head of European equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London.

"There's probably a bit of danger to extrapolate a similar path of recovery within Europe and elsewhere because in China, the state is very heavily involved." Despite forecasts for a record 7.7% contraction for the euro zone economy this year and a 14% plunge in Britain's economy, European shares have held near two-month highs on hopes that easing lockdowns will spark a rebound in economic activity.

However, the threat of a renewed Sino-U.S. trade spat has weighed on sentiment. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo renewed his aggressive criticism of China on Wednesday, blaming it for the deaths of thousands of people from the coronavirus. Some disappointing earnings forecasts also cast a shadow, with Air France dipping 3.8% as it predicted operating losses to widen "significantly" in April-June quarter, with 95% of flights expected to remain grounded.

British Airways-owner IAG fell nearly 2.8% after it warned that passenger demand would not return to previous levels until 2023, and it would seek to defer deliveries of 68 aircraft. Britain's largest telecoms group BT tumbled 7.1% and was the biggest decliner on the FTSE 100 after it suspended its dividend until 2021-22 and pulled its financial outlook in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin Media, O2 plan merger to create new UK telecoms giant

Internet supplier Virgin Media and mobile phone carrier O2 plan to merge and create a big new telecommunications provider in the UK, the brands parent companies announced Thursday. Virgin Medias owner, Anglo-Dutch-American firm Liberty Glob...

'New AI app helps track food stocks during COVID-19 outbreak'

A novel artificial intelligence AI based food monitoring smartphone app can help households keep better track of their fridge and cupboard food stocks during the COVID-19 pandemic, say, scientists, including those from India. The outbreak h...

Lukoil co-owner Fedun tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised

Leonid Fedun, a co-owner of Russian oil company Lukoil, has tested positive for coronavirus and been taken to hospital, soccer club Spartak said in a statement.Fedun owns Spartak and chairs its board of directors. Reuters could not reach Lu...

Research studies on Ayurveda interventions and Ayush Sanjivani app launched

Health Minister Sh. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for AYUSH Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik jointly launched clinical research studies on Ayurveda interventions as an add-on to standard care to COVID 19 situation and Ayush Sanjivani applicati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020