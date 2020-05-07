Committed to the cause, Impetus joins hands with Indore district administration to fight COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. collaborated with Indore district administration to provide up to 500 pulse oximeters to ensure smooth monitoring of coronavirus patients. The organization has already delivered over 100 pulse oximeters to the district administration at Indore. A pulse oximeter is the most effective medical devices during this crisis, which indirectly monitors the oxygen saturation and blood volume of patients. This device helps doctors to monitor patients, especially asymptomatic cases, during the home quarantine. This will ensure that patients are brought to the hospital only if necessary and save the availability of hospital beds for critical cases.

Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations and Human Empowerment said, "We are committed to ensuring that we keep the people and the state safe. We will contribute to the society and community in further ways to help tackle this pandemic effectively." Disclaimer: This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)