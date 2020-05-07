Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian advisories for fisheries sector become part of FAO's global guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:45 IST
Indian advisories for fisheries sector become part of FAO's global guidelines

Advisories issued by India's ICAR for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the fisheries sector have now become part of voluntary guidelines issued by the UN body FAO across the globe, the government said on Thursday. The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), under the government's agri-research body Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has issued advisories for the domestic fisheries sector in 12 languages. The advisories are on safety of workers in the sector and preventing the spread of COVID-19, an official statement said. Recognising the importance of timely advisories by India, Rome-based Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has included them as voluntary guidelines for securing sustainable small-scale fisheries under the Asia-regional initiatives for the benefit of fisheries sector across the globe, it said. "This is a huge acknowledgement of the efforts of the ICAR and its institutes. The global fishery sector is expected to benefit from these efforts...," it added. While Kochi-based CIFT prepared advisories for the benefit of fishermen, fishing boat owners, fishing harbour, fish market and seafood processing units, Barrackpore-based Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) prepared advisories for stakeholders involved in fishing activities in rivers, estuaries, reservoirs and wetlands. The COVID-19 pandemic that spread all across the globe leading to lockdowns has significantly affected the fisheries and aquaculture sectors in a multitude of ways in the country, the statement said. Besides the disruption of fishing activities from open-water, and aquaculture in both freshwater and brackish water systems, several associated activities like seed production, feed plant operation, supply and market chains have been greatly impacted, it said.   As a whole, the fishermen, fish workers, processors and their communities have been facing the threat of the pandemic, which is affecting the entire value chain and the livelihoods depending on it, it added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Difficult choices for Indians in Gulf as repatriation process begins

Tejas Jodi Lal from Kerala has been given priority over others to take the first flight back home as he has lost his job in the United Arab Emirates. The company, which he was working within Abu Dhabi, closed down and he was sent on unpaid ...

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, making it the countrys first officially authorized drug for the coronavirus disease. Japan reached the decision just three...

WRAPUP 2-Millions more Americans join the unemployment line

Millions of more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen. Th...

Yes Bank shares trim most of sharp early gains; close nearly 7 pc higher

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday trimmed most of its sharp early gains and closed nearly 7 percent higher. Yes, Bank had zoomed 20 percent in early trade after the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,629 crore for the March quarter.The stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020