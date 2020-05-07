RAHI to provide 1.5 mn more meals to vulnerable groups in next 6-8 weeks

Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI), the city-based non-governmental organisation, on Thursday said it will provide additional 1.5 million meals in the next 6-8 weeks to vulnerable groups who would still need support despite staggered lifting of lockdown. So far, during the lockdown period, RAHI has supplied over 1 million meals -- both cooked meal and dry supplies -- to migrant labourers, daily wagers, construction workers, contract labourers, street vendors and rickshaw pullers, it said in a statement.

"Till date, we have supplied over 1 million meals to these people who have been hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are continuing with our efforts and aim to reach more people across more cities across India," RAHI Executive Director Dola Mohapatra said. According to the statement, the economic revival will take time despite the staggered lifting of the lockdown across some parts of the country.

During this time, the major challenge would be workforce stabilisation and livelihood regeneration. There would still be a sizable chunk of these vulnerable groups, who will need extended support, it said. "Keeping this in mind, RAHI plans to continue its efforts with a target of providing 1.5 million additional meals to these vulnerable groups over the next 6-8 weeks," Mohapatra said.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 25 and thereafter has been extended twice, now till May 17, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19..