Left Menu
Development News Edition

171 Shramik Special Trains operated so far, more than 1.70 lakh migrants ferried: Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:01 IST
171 Shramik Special Trains operated so far, more than 1.70 lakh migrants ferried: Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has operated 171 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over 1.70 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. While 22 such trains have already departed on Thursday, 26 more trains are scheduled to run by tonight, including the first train to originate from New Delhi carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh, it said. Railways said it ran 56 Shramik Special Trains on Wednesday.

"We are planning to run some more trains by the end of the day," a railway spokesperson said. Every special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. But the national transporter is allowing only 54 people in a coach to maintain social distancing norms by not allotting the middle berth to any passenger.

While the railways has officially not stated how much it has spent so far on these services, the cost for which the government says has been shared on an 85:15 ratio with states, officials indicated that the national transporter has spent around Rs 80 lakh per service. Since the beginning of the services, Gujarat remained one of the top originating stations, followed by Kerala.

Among the receiving states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remained the top states. Earlier, the railways drew flak from opposition parties for charging for these services.

In its guidelines, the railways has said the trains will ply only if they have 90 per cent occupancy and the "states should collect the ticket fare"..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vizag gas leak: Cine personalities express shock, pray for speedy recovery of affected

Indian film personalities such as Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar, Sai Pallavi, on Thursday expressed dismay after at least 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak at a chemical plant in A...

Cong leader booked for lockdown violation

Congress leader Tilak Raj Behad and several others have been booked for violating lockdown restrictions&#160;and holding a public meeting at a village in Uttarakhands Rudrapur district, police said on Thursday. Behad recently went to Malsa ...

31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana, total cases reach 625

As many as 31 new positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 625, said Health Department, Govt of Haryana. The cumulative number of persons on surveillance including contacts till dat...

Criminal case registered against management of chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh where gas leak occurred, says Police. PTI DBV SA VS VS

Criminal case registered against management of chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh where gas leak occurred, says Police. PTI DBV SA VS VS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020