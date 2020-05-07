Left Menu
Bajaj Consumer Care launches Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers

Bajaj Consumer Care the well-known Indian FMCG company, launched Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers on April 20. The new launch marks the entry of Bajaj Consumer Care in the Personal Hygiene Segment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:33 IST
Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (NewsVoir): Bajaj Consumer Care the well-known Indian FMCG company, launched Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers on April 20. The new launch marks the entry of Bajaj Consumer Care in the Personal Hygiene Segment. The launch is aimed at serving our fellow countrymen in this time of COVID-19 where personal Health and Hygiene is essential.

The new range of hand sanitizers has more than 70 per cent alcohol which is required to give the user protection against germs. The use of alcohol does make the hand dry and hence we have added Neem and Aloe-Vera extracts to moisturize the hands. A distinct Lemon perfume makes the experience while using the sanitizer more pleasant. Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizer gives the consumers '1-step protection', without soap and water. The range consists of 50 ml, 100 ml, and 200 ml bottles for retail consumers and 5 Litre jars for hospitals and institutions. The products will be available across India.

Sumit Malhotra, Managing Director - Bajaj Consumer Care said, "The alarming rate of increase in COVID-19 cases across India has led to a manifold increase in demand for Hand Sanitizers amongst consumers. With Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers we want to provide every Indian with a tool that can be used as the first line of defense against this unseen enemy. We at Bajaj have been helping our consumers feel good, look good, and get more out of life for many years. Now we want to help them stay healthy and safe also."

