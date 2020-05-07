Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI dismisses unfair business practices complaint against DGAFMS, ECHS Khanpur, 8 pharma traders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:45 IST
CCI dismisses unfair business practices complaint against DGAFMS, ECHS Khanpur, 8 pharma traders

The Competition Commission has dismissed a case of alleged unfair business practices against Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), ECHS Khanpur and eight wholesalers and traders of pharmaceutical products. Anant Pharmaceuticals, Saransh Biotech Pvt Ltd, Aarav Pharmaceuticals, Laxmi Pharma, M C Pharma, Maa Ambey Enterprises, Goyal Pharma and MD Medical Store are the eight traders against whom the case was dismissed.

As per the order, ECHS (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) Khanpur had issued general public information in 2018 regarding registration and renewal of suppliers for the purposes of local purchase of medical supplies and surgical expendable and non-expendable medical supplies and equipment for financial year 2019-20. Accordingly, 22 firms participated in the tender, out of which these eight traders qualified technical bids.

Informant Ved Prakash Tripathi alleged that the bidders who allegedly provided forged documents were selected, there was commonality of directors of technically qualified bidders and there was increase in prices of medicines due to bid rigging. It was alleged that five of these firms are held by members of one family, while three firms are owned by another family.

It was also alleged that the firms charged rates that are 1,000 times higher than the rates at which these medical supplies are available in other army hospitals in Delhi. Regarding the allegation of forged documents, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the informant is "at liberty to raise such issues before the appropriate forum and no directions can be issued by the Commission in this regard." For commonality of directors, CCI said mere commonality of directors or ownership of participating firms in itself is not sufficient to record any prima facie conclusion about bid rigging in the absence of any material indicating collusion amongst such bidders.

"Resultantly, the Commission is of the opinion that in the absence of any material on record which can suggest collusion amongst the bidders, no case of contravention of the provisions of ... of the Act ... is made out," CCI said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 600 crore in fixed deposits

Paytm Payments Bank on Thursday said it has crossed Rs 600 crore in fixed deposit accounts as it witnessed growth during the lockdown period due to volatility in other assets. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has crossed Rs 600 crores in fixed ...

172 stranded Sikkim residents return to state

A total of 172 Sikkim residents stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown returned to the state on Thursday, taking the total number of returnees to 335, an official release said on Thursday. The 172 persons were brought ...

U.S. Navy suffering from 'failure in leadership,' says nominee to lead it

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was just another example of a failure in leadership in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trumps nominee to lead the service said on Thursday. The...

Rajasthan govt hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

Rajasthan Government on Thursday hiked Value Added Tax VAT on petrol by 2 per cent and on diesel by 1 per cent with effect from midnight.Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020