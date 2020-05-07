Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyient Q4 net profit down over 74 pc to Rs 45.2 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:01 IST
Cyient Q4 net profit down over 74 pc to Rs 45.2 cr

IT firm Cyient on Thursday reported a 74.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.2 crore for March 2020 quarter. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 176.8 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations also decreased 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,073.6 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,162.9 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. In dollar terms, net profit fell almost 76 per cent to USD 6.1 million, while revenue was lower by 9.7 per cent at USD 149.2 million in the said quarter over previous fiscal.

For FY'20, net profit slipped 28.4 per cent to Rs 342.5 crore, while revenue was lower by 4.1 per cent at Rs 4,427.4 crore. "Our performance was below expectations both on revenue and margin terms, largely due to the impact of COVID which was significant on many parts of our business. Our revenue for the quarter stood at USD 149.2 mn, 3.8 per cent lower quarter-on-quarter in constant currency," Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

The gross margin at 33.5 per cent was lower by 248 bps sequentially with significant impact due to the shortfall in revenue, he said, adding that the company is focused on accelerating business growth. Cyient President and CFO Ajay Aggarwal said, "We are preparing to secure future in these challenging times with an aggressive cost control and optimisation plan with primary focus on liquidity and cash." "This includes rigorous initiatives on collections, working capital cycles, receivables, payables, and discretionary cost control," he said.

Aggarwal added that the company continues to tap opportunities for automation, pyramid rationalisation, subcontracting cost optimisation and other cost levers. "We expect our margins to strengthen in FY21 where the full benefits of improved operational efficiency will be visible. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the positive momentum that we had seen building in the overall performance.

"However, we stay confident in our ability to embrace and adapt to the new normal and to get back to an industry-leading growth and profitability position over the long term," he said. The total dividend for the year stood at Rs 15 per share.

The company's headcount at the end of March quarter was at 13,859 people as compared with 14,472 people at the end of December 2019 quarter. Its voluntary attrition was at 18.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY'20.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 600 crore in fixed deposits

Paytm Payments Bank on Thursday said it has crossed Rs 600 crore in fixed deposit accounts as it witnessed growth during the lockdown period due to volatility in other assets. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has crossed Rs 600 crores in fixed ...

172 stranded Sikkim residents return to state

A total of 172 Sikkim residents stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown returned to the state on Thursday, taking the total number of returnees to 335, an official release said on Thursday. The 172 persons were brought ...

U.S. Navy suffering from 'failure in leadership,' says nominee to lead it

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was just another example of a failure in leadership in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trumps nominee to lead the service said on Thursday. The...

Rajasthan govt hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

Rajasthan Government on Thursday hiked Value Added Tax VAT on petrol by 2 per cent and on diesel by 1 per cent with effect from midnight.Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020