Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttar Pradesh keen to attract Japanese firms: Minister

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh keen to attract Japanese firms: Minister

Uttar Pradesh is keen to attract Japanese firms looking to move out of China, for which the state government is undertaking various labour and sectoral reforms, a senior minister said on Thursday.         "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a strong desire that more and more investments should come to the state so that people get additional employment opportunities," the state's MSME and Export Promotion Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.           Singh was interacting with Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki through video-conferencing.         During the interaction, Suzuki evinced interest in sectors like electronics, food processing, industrial parks, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and automobiles.           Singh said a Japanese helpdesk will be set up in the state to assist entrepreneurs from that country.         He said Uttar Pradesh has a vast land bank and rich in skilled human resources.         Suzuki said the Japanese government has created a USD 2.2 billion fund to help companies migrating from China.         Accepting the coronavirus pandemic as not just a challenge but also a big opportunity for the economy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to offer a special package to investors "disenchanted" with China and eager to shift base to other countries, a senior official said.           "Many companies appear to be disenchanted with China. If a company or investor wants to invest in the state, the government will give them a special package and facility," the official said.         The chief minister has asked officials to work out the package which would be offered to investors in addition to the existing incentives.           The chief minister recently directed his ministers and senior officials to discuss the matter with the embassies of different countries. He asked his ministers to make all-out efforts to take advantage of this opportunity.           The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has dealt a major blow to the global economy because of lockdowns imposed to curb its spread.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile´s Pinera says lobbied Trump to seek 'pole position' for vaccine access

Chiles President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump to seek to place his country in pole position to receive early access to a vaccine for the new coronavirus when one is developed.Pinera said he ...

Justice Dept dropping Flynn's criminal case

The Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trumps first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for Trump and his supporters in att...

With plexiglass barriers, Greece's Santorini island wants visitors to return

There is a new addition at a bar on Santorini. The beach lounge chairs are surrounded by plexiglass screens, a precaution against coronavirus once the island starts getting visitors again.Beach bar owner Charlie Chahine says he does not lik...

Rajasthan govt to set up task force to create investor-friendly environment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the government will soon set up a task force to create investor-friendly environment in the state so that the economy can get back on track at the earliest. The government is aware...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020