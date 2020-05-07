NLC India forms panel to investigate boiler explosion

NLC India has formed a six-member panel to enquire into the boiler explosion at its thermal plant in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, in which eight persons injured. "An unfortunate accident has occurred in one of the boilers of NLC India Ltd today evening at around 1700 hours. The fire broke out at the TS II Power plant at Neyveli, resulting in burn injuries to two regular employees and six contract workers," the company said in a statement. "The company has constituted a six-member committee headed by a General Manager to enquire into the incident and give its findings at the earliest for taking further necessary action," it said.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to Kaveri Hospital in Trichy where they are undergoing treatment. "The boiler of one of the units of 1,470 MW thermal power plant burst on Thursday which lead to the injury of eight workers," NLC India Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

"Unfortunately these people were working in that vicinity," he said. A team of executives of the company has been sent along the injured to help them and coordinate their treatment, he said. The fire has been brought under control by the fire wing of CISF Unit of NLCIL, the company said.

Arising out of the incident, two other generating units of 210 MW capacity each have also been shut down and these units will be restored for power generation only after all safety aspects have been taken care of which is expected to be completed shortly. Simultaneously, the company is ensuring that the injured workmen are given the best possible treatment with necessary support extended to their families by NLCIL, NLC India said.