Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession as spending, services plunge

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:13 IST
Pandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession as spending, services plunge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's household spending plunged in March and service-sector activity shrank at a record pace in April, reinforcing expectations that the coronavirus pandemic is tipping the world's third-largest economy into a deep recession. Overtime pay - a barometer of strength in corporate activity - also plunged at a record pace in March, data showed, sign companies were hit by the shrinking business even before the government announced a state of emergency in early April.

The weak readings make it a near certainty the economy suffered a second straight quarter of contraction in January-March, the technical definition of a recession, and was on track for a deeper decline in the current quarter as the health crisis kept shoppers home and businesses closed. "Even without the virus, Japan's economy was very weak due to the hit from last year's sales tax hike. The pandemic has completely destroyed any chance of a recovery," said Taro Saito, an executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.

"The economy may rebound somewhat in July-September but won't return to pre-coronavirus levels for the rest of this year," said Saito, who expects the economy to contract an annualized 30% in the current quarter. Household spending slumped 6.0% in March from a year earlier following a 0.3% fall in February, marking the biggest drop in five years, government data showed on Friday.

The decline, a tad smaller than a median market forecast for a 6.7% fall, was due largely to plunging demand for travel, clothing, and eating out as the government asked citizens to refrain from going out and some businesses to shut down. There were some winners with firms that provide catering for people at home seeing increased business.

Spending on pasta jumped 44% as people cooked at home more often, while purchases of gaming consoles more than doubled as school closures kept children housebound. However, those increases were not enough to make up for the plunging demand for other items.

JOB OUTLOOK DARKENS

The data will likely drag on preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due on May 18. Analysts polled by Reuters expect Japan's economy to contract an annualized 4.6% in the January-March period. Many analysts expect the economy to plunge by at least 20% in the current quarter, piling pressure on the government to top up an already massive $1.1 trillion stimulus package to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

With infections in Japan exceeding 15,000, the government extended a state of emergency on Monday through to the end of the month, pressuring companies to shut down factories and stores longer than previously expected. Other data paint a similarly bleak picture on the outlook.

Japan's services sector shrank at the fastest pace on record in April as a huge blow to demand from the outbreak hurt business activity, a business survey showed. Inflation-adjusted real wages fell in March for the first time in three months as overtime pay slumped 4.1% from a year earlier, falling at the fastest pace on record.

Tom Learmouth, an economist at Capital Economics, expects Japan's job market to worsen sharply in the coming months and push down wages of retailers hit by the pandemic. "Looking ahead, leading indicators are pointing towards a spike in the unemployment rate – we think it will climb to 4.2% towards the end of this year," he said.

"Corporate profits are no doubt falling fast so total pay will be dragged down further by a slump in bonus payments." Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.5% in March.

The health crisis hit an economy that already suffered a contraction in the final quarter of last year due to the hit on consumption from an October sales tax hike.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as US, China trade negotiators talk, but bleak job data awaited

Asian shares rose on Friday as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese officials raised hopes that trade tensions were easing, turning the focus away from looming data expected to show the American economy lost the most jobs since the Great D...

Hundreds of migrant workers throng rly station,demand to be sent back home immediately

Hundreds of migrant labourers thronged the Railway station here on Friday after learning that the Karnataka governnment would be operating special trains to their home states and demanded that they be immediately sent back, police said. The...

Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions further from June 8

Danish museums, amusement parks and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, the government said on Friday, after it struck a deal with parliament on how restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be eased further. In the third...

Gas Leak: NGT issues notices to Centre, LG Polymers India

The National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India Pvt, Central Pollution Control Board and others on Friday in the Visakhapatnam chemical factory gas leak incident in which 11 people were killed and 1,000 exposed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020