1st batch of 168 Indian students stranded in Bangladesh leaves for home

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first batch of 168 Indian students, stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions, left for home on Friday on board a special Air India flight, officials said here. The evacuation flight carrying the students from here will land in Srinagar directly.

More such flights are also being readied by the authorities to facilitate other Indians as part of the 'Operation Vande Bharat - A homecoming', India's massive repatriation operation to bring home its citizens stranded abroad. The High Commission of India in Bangladesh launched a dedicated link on its website for the 'registration for Indians wishing to return to India'.

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das interacted with the students at the airport as they prepared to complete the formalities to fly back home. On the occasion, she posted a video message on Twitter saying as part of the Vande Bharat operation, India's first flight from Bangladesh carrying stranded students is going to Srinagar directly.

"It (the flight) is carrying only students. The students are enrolled in medical colleges in the country. We were in constant touch with them and their colleges have also taken good care of them. She further said that as part of a massive exercise by the Indian government, a total of seven flights will be operated from Dhaka.

The Indian envoy also expressed satisfaction that the students are being flown back home ahead of Eid. Taking to Twitter, the Indian mission posted the pictures and videos of the first batch of Indian students at the airport.

"Today, we are preparing to send home our students stranded in Bangladesh. The 1st Air India flight from Dhaka will take them home to Srinagar on 8/5/20. There are more flights being readied as well. "The first Batch of Indian Students have arrived at the airport for boarding #AirIndia flight home to India. They are being assisted in completing the formalities by @ihcdhaka," it said.

The Indian High Commission also thanked the college authorities for the support. "Indian Students going home, thanks to Operation #VandeBharat speak.

"Thanks, college authorities for supporting us all through the lockdown. Now, our students are going home," the Indian mission said in a series of tweets. Talking to the Indian mission officials, the students thanked the Indian government for the evacuation flight.

