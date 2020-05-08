MP: Shramik train with 1,100 migrants arrives from Delhi

A Shramik Special train, with 1,100 migrants from Delhi, arrived at Chattarpur station in Bundelkhand district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official. The COVID-19 lockdown rendered several migrants jobless, prompting a mass exodus of labour force from major cities of the country. The Railways has been operating special trains for migrants who wish to return to their home states.

"A Shramik Special train, carrying nearly 1,100 labourers, arrived here from Delhi," additional superintendent of police Samir Sourabh said. Apart from 247 Chattarpur natives, labourers from 26 other districts of Madhya Pradesh also travelled in the train, he said.

Passengers were screened at 10 medical counters that were set up in the station premises, the official said, adding that the authorities will provide food and water to workers for their onward journey in 34 buses. Arrangements were also made for sanitising the station before and after the arrival of special trains, he said.

Meanwhile, a migrant labourer from Kurrah village said, "I worked as a mason in Delhi for the last 10 years. But after the lockdown, there was no work. But all problems will end some day and I will return to Delhi once the lockdown ends." Assuring that things were not as bad as they seemed, Chamman, who also worked as a mason, said, "After the lockdown was announced, we were housed at a facility in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, where all arrangements were made for us. We didn't even have to pay for our journey home." PTI COR MAS ARU ARU.