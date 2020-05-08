Deeds offices reopen as per revised lockdown regulations
Deeds registration, has been identified as an essential service, according to COVID-19 level 4 lockdown regulations, as of 01 May 2020.Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:57 IST
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has announced the reopening of deeds offices across the country as per the revised lockdown regulations.
Deeds registration, has been identified as an essential service, according to COVID-19 level 4 lockdown regulations, as of 01 May 2020.
"Level 4 regulations require that [we] put in place necessary health measures before the services can resume. These measures will ensure that clients and departmental officials are not exposed to any health risks," the department said on Thursday.
Chief Registrar of Deeds, Carlize Knoesen, has assured members of the public that the plan of implementing these measures is at an advanced stage and will be finalised soon.
"An announcement on when the offices will reopen will be made in due course," Knoesen said.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
- READ MORE ON:
- Carlize Knoesen
- lockdown
- deeds
- Deeds registration
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants: World Bank
Sao Paulo, epicentre of Brazil's Covid-19 outbreak, to begin easing lockdown in May
Guj: Asiatic lions census deferred due to lockdown By Parag Dave
Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh at CWC meet.
Goa's Drishti Marine lifeguards step in to feed stray animals amid lockdown