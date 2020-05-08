Deeds offices reopen as per revised lockdown regulations

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has announced the reopening of deeds offices across the country as per the revised lockdown regulations.

Deeds registration, has been identified as an essential service, according to COVID-19 level 4 lockdown regulations, as of 01 May 2020.

"Level 4 regulations require that [we] put in place necessary health measures before the services can resume. These measures will ensure that clients and departmental officials are not exposed to any health risks," the department said on Thursday.

Chief Registrar of Deeds, Carlize Knoesen, has assured members of the public that the plan of implementing these measures is at an advanced stage and will be finalised soon.

"An announcement on when the offices will reopen will be made in due course," Knoesen said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)